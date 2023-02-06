Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 2,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $82.79. 7,169,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,810,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $129.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.