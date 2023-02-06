Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 95,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products comprises about 2.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.94% of Mueller Water Products worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 396,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MWA. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

