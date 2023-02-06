Triodos Investment Management BV Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COO traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.89. 80,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.