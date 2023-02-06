Triodos Investment Management BV Has $4.79 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 1.14% of TPI Composites worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,189. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

