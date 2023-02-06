Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.41

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

