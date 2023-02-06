Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Traton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Traton has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

