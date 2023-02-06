Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 17.6%

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 113,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 44,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Transition Metals Trading Down 11.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company's project portfolio includes the Thunder Bay, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, and Sudbury Area projects.

