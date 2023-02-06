TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Andrew Vaughan Acquires 7,456 Shares

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) insider Andrew Vaughan acquired 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £24,977.60 ($30,847.97).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

TRY stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.16). 948,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.61. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 386.52. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 263 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 487.50 ($6.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

