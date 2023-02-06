Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 245,561 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,561 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $173,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,399. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

