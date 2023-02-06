Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 218,348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $125,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $103.93. 1,413,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,402 shares of company stock worth $30,328,524. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile



Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

