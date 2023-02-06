Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 190,855 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $230,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE:CP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 234,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.