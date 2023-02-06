Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 141,332 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $112,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.02. 660,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.