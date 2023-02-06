Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.61% of Fortis worth $529,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 33.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. 62,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,509. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

