Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 869,982 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Citigroup worth $107,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,412,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after purchasing an additional 585,906 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,855.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 441,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 439,880 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,693,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

