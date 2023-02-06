Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 181,344 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Magna International were worth $91,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Magna International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $6,902,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Magna International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Magna International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,457,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,030. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

