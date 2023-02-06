Toronto Dominion Bank Has $154.21 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.44% of Waste Connections worth $154,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

