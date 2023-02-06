Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.18 Billion Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,806.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,183,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.01. 6,371,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,787,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.11 and its 200-day moving average is $287.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

