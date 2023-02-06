Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 2.19% of iShares Silver Trust worth $201,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV remained flat at $20.57 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

