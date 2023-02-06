Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.27% of Thomson Reuters worth $136,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $119.78. 31,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $121.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

