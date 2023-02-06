Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.50 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 billion and $29.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00010023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00223325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00160477 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.32956324 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $27,624,310.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

