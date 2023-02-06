Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.28

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.79 billion and approximately $31.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00009910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00047814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00224455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002794 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.29116343 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $28,010,196.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

