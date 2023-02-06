Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 34,330 shares.The stock last traded at $77.02 and had previously closed at $78.47.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

