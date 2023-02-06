TomoChain Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $41.16 million and $8.83 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,238,225 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

