TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 115,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 181,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

