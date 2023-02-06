TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,915 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.25.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $151,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

