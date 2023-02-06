Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.01

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 199823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also

