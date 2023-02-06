The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.