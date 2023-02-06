The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 9.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.15. 1,140,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $335.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

