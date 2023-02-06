The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. 363,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

