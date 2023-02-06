The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $329.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.87. The company has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

