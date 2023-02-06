The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPW opened at €42.79 ($46.51) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.74.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

