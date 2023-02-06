The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1,331.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. 2,026,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

