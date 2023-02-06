The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,413,168. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

