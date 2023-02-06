TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 5.1%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.24. 1,964,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,509,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

