Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $3.58 Million Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695,277 shares during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 100.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.22% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG opened at $16.74 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

