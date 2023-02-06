Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

TRNO opened at $65.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

