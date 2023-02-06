Terran Coin Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and $7.21 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00428509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.27 or 0.29231033 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00425027 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.