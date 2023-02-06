TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0323 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $317.04 million and approximately $77.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00087603 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063774 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010492 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024670 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000247 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,910,119 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,385,440 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
