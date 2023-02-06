Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,164. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.