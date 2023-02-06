Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tenaris by 12,511.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 265,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 263,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

TS opened at $32.19 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Tenaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.