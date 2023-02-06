Tenable (TENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

