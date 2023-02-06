Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $94.88. 130,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,768. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.