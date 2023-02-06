Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FTCS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,509. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.