Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,940. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

