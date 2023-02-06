Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. 100,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

