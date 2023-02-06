Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $514.15. The company had a trading volume of 335,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,157. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.39.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

