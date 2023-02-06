Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,653 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 8.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,745,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

