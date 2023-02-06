Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $52.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.11 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,867,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

