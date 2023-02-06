Tellor (TRB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.92 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $43.25 million and $12.92 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $18.35 or 0.00079750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002697 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00429276 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.27 or 0.29279968 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00424438 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,205 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.