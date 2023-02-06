Tellor Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $17.94 or 0.00078553 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00427580 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.21 or 0.29164262 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00425640 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,021 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
